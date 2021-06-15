Ribbon cut for Heaven’s Dew Ag

WEST LIBERTY – The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a joint Ribbon Cutting with the Logan County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, June 4 for Heaven’s Dew Agriculture & Healthy Home located at 8874 U.S. Route 68, West Liberty.

Heaven’s Dew Agriculture & Healthy Home is focused on helping customers sustain a healthy home and farm by offering livestock feed, compost, pet food and other products that are organic or fewer chemicals and often locally sourced.

The store hours of operation are Tuesday- Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/06/web1_Heaven-s-Dew-Ag.jpg Submitted photo

Submitted story

Information from Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

