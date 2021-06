Maxine Hoffman celebrated her 100th birthday at a luncheon with her family on June 7, 2021 at the home of her daughter, Pat Shaffer. She is shown here with her children Paul Hoffman, Judy Butsko and Pat Shaffer.

Maxine Hoffman celebrated her 100th birthday at a luncheon with her family on June 7, 2021 at the home of her daughter, Pat Shaffer. She is shown here with her children Paul Hoffman, Judy Butsko and Pat Shaffer. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/06/web1_20210607_134006.jpg Maxine Hoffman celebrated her 100th birthday at a luncheon with her family on June 7, 2021 at the home of her daughter, Pat Shaffer. She is shown here with her children Paul Hoffman, Judy Butsko and Pat Shaffer. Submitted photo