Champaign County Farm Bureau awards scholarships

Champaign County Farm Bureau awarded seven $1,000 college scholarships to Champaign County Farm Bureau members’ children.

The recipients of the scholarships are: Alexis Traylor graduate of Graham High School with plans to attend Hanover College to obtain a degree in English/History; Audrey Ayars graduate of Mechanicsburg High School with plans to attend Kent State University to obtain a degree in Fashion Merchandising/Marketing; Cole Pond graduate of Triad High School with plans to attend The Ohio State University to obtain a degree in Agribusiness; Grace Forrest graduate of Mechanicsburg High School with plans to attend Malone University to obtain a degree in Biochemistry; Janie Wallace graduate of Urbana High School with plans to attend Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute to obtain a degree in Crop Management and Soil Conservation; Joshua Spinner graduate of West Liberty-Salem High School with plans to attend University of Colorado to obtain a degree in Human Physiology and Nutrition; and Katelynn Wallace graduate of Graham High School with plans to attend Kansas State University to obtain a degree in Animal Science – Meat Science.

Information from Champaign County Farm Bureau.

