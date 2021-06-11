PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Simba!

Simba is a one-year-old orange male tabby with beautiful golden eyes. He’s in need of a new home due to his former owner’s health issues. Simba is a real good boy that likes to play and will do well in most any home.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

