Summer reading program begins

The Champaign County Library held the kick-off for the 2021 Summer Reading Program on Friday, June 4 at the main library in Urbana.

While registering for the program, kids could pick up their special Summer Reading Kit along with some treats and prizes. The program runs through July 31.

All ages are invited to register at the Champaign County Library or the North Lewisburg Branch Library.

Visit ChampaignCountyLibrary.org for more information.

Cars line up for summer reading program registration on June 4 at the Champaign County Library on Scioto Street. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/06/web1_june-4-2021-kickoff.jpg Cars line up for summer reading program registration on June 4 at the Champaign County Library on Scioto Street. Submitted photos A helper greets participants in the summer reading program registration on June 4 at the Champaign County Library on Scioto Street. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/06/web1_june-4-2021-kickoff-2.jpg A helper greets participants in the summer reading program registration on June 4 at the Champaign County Library on Scioto Street. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Information from Champaign County Library

