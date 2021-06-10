Samantha Meyer honored for Eagle Scout project

Sunday evening, June 6, 2021 is a date that will remain in the mind of Samantha Meyer.

On that date, the Court of Honor for “Sam” proclaimed her achievement as an Eagle Scout.

She is now a member of what is being called the “Inaugural Class” of Girl Eagle Scouts.

Her rise through the requirements for each rank and for the unquestionable service demands for the rank of Eagle has been remarkable. Few could match her completion of those challenges in only two years.

The weather held well as scouters, friends and family attended the outdoor ceremony at Camp Shiffer. The program was held in the shelter house near the climbing wall, which had been Samantha’s Eagle project. Guests visited the wall prior to the ceremony.

The wall will benefit youngsters in the YMCA programs for generations to come. Master of Ceremonies for the event was Bethann Thompson, Tecumseh Council Vice President of Camping. Colors were posted, and the Pledge of Allegiance and the Scout Law were led by Cub Scout Jake Stanforth and Scout Evan Meyer.

Thompson welcomed guests and Scouting members. The Invocation was given by Dr. Janet Ebert, longtime participant in Scouting and Troop 11 activities.

Ebert also brought greetings and congratulations from Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, who were among the project sponsors, and from the First Presbyterian Church of Urbana congregation, which for decades has been a Chartering Organization for Scout Troop 11 and Cub Scouts.

The Meyer family scouts attending were: Samantha’s grandparents (grandfather is an Eagle); her parents Michael (an Eagle) and Janice, who is Scoutmaster of Troop 11G; Brothers Mikey (an Eagle) and Evan (Life Scout). Many other family members also were present.

Among the other Eagles attending were Bob Hemmerly, Vice President for Administration for Tecumseh Council and Authorization Team Leader on the National Camp Accreditation Program, David Greenlee, Troop 11B Scoutmaster, Nick Pettit and Kullen Lockwood. Mikey Meyer, Pettit and Lockwood were called upon for some rather lighthearted remarks.

The Eagle Ceremony consisted of The Call of the Eagle by Lockwood, The Charge to the Eagle (with Samantha standing at the front) by Orrin Stanforth, which was followed by the Eagle Pledge repeated by all Eagles present, and finally the presentation of the Award by Thompson. Samantha placed Eagle pins on her father and mother and then expressed her response as recipient of the Rank of Eagle Scout.

Samantha is a graduate of Global Impact STEM Academy and is currently a sophomore at Ohio University studying engineering. She spoke about the wall, the work of the Scouts, and her enjoyment of scout activities with her family, even before the national opening for girls to participate.

She acknowledged the many persons, groups and businesses (including Pioneer Electric, Ultra-Met Company and Bundy Baking Solutions) who assisted with donations. She especially thanked her parents and family members for their part in her success. She was grateful for the extension granted for the completion of her project.

Following the event, a picnic dinner was provided for attendees.

Eagle Scout Samantha Meyer stands beside her Eagle project, a climbing wall for children participating in Champaign Family YMCA classes. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/06/web1_meyer.jpeg Eagle Scout Samantha Meyer stands beside her Eagle project, a climbing wall for children participating in Champaign Family YMCA classes. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Information from Janet Ebert

