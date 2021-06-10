Champaign County blood drive is June 16

Community Blood Center is striving to prevent a severe blood shortage.

Donors are encouraged to attend the Champaign County monthly community blood drive Wednesday, June 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. US Hwy. 68, Urbana.

There is no deferral or delay in donating blood after receiving any COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are encouraged and walk-ins are accepted as space allows. Donors can schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

CBC needs new donors and new blood drive sponsors.

CBC is facing its most severe blood shortage since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Usage has outpaced collections of type O blood and CBC is struggling to average the 300 donors per day necessary to meet area hospital demands.

Many corporate and community-sponsored blood drives are not at normal size, despite the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Summer is underway with the traditional challenges of vacation travel, outdoor activities, and increased emergency room usage.

Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center will receive the “Blood Donors are the GOAT – Greatest of All Time” t-shirt.

Blood donation requirements

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

Information from Community Blood Center.

