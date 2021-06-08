Urbana VFW awards scholarships

Spriggs-Wing VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Auxiliary Post 5451 of Urbana awarded scholarships to high school graduates Gavin Haffner of Mechanicsburg High School (pictured left) and Gavin Adams of Graham High School (pictured right.) Other recipients not pictured are Joni Russell of Triad High School, Gavin Woodruff of West Liberty-Salem High School and Paige Deere of Urbana High School.

Spriggs-Wing VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Auxiliary Post 5451 of Urbana awarded scholarships to high school graduates Gavin Haffner of Mechanicsburg High School (pictured left) and Gavin Adams of Graham High School (pictured right.) Other recipients not pictured are Joni Russell of Triad High School, Gavin Woodruff of West Liberty-Salem High School and Paige Deere of Urbana High School. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/06/web1_IMG_1667.jpg Spriggs-Wing VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Auxiliary Post 5451 of Urbana awarded scholarships to high school graduates Gavin Haffner of Mechanicsburg High School (pictured left) and Gavin Adams of Graham High School (pictured right.) Other recipients not pictured are Joni Russell of Triad High School, Gavin Woodruff of West Liberty-Salem High School and Paige Deere of Urbana High School. Submitted photo