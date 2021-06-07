The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met via hybrid format on Saturday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum.

Regent Kim Snyder called the meeting to order and proceeded with the DAR opening ritual. The Pledge of Allegiance was read by Chris Nehring, the American’s Creed was read by Sue Maurice and the Star Spangled Banner was led by Janet Ebert. Regent Snyder read the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America. Present for the meeting in person were 12 members and two associate members. One member was in attendance virtually.

President General’s Report: Linda Fullerton highlighted the comments by President General Denise Doring VanBuren. Sadly, due to the current pandemic restrictions, the annual Continental Congress will once again be held virtually. However, she emphasized that DAR thrives 52 weeks a year in communities large and small in all 50 states and more than a dozen foreign countries. The organization is composed of a strong membership of 190,000.

National Defense Report: Judi Henson reported on Law Day and the Rule of Law. Law Day, celebrated on May 1 and throughout the month of May, has been a visible part of American legal culture since President Dwight D. Eisenhower established it in 1958. To quote President Eisenhower, he stated “The clearest way to show what the rule of law means to us in everyday life is to recall what has happened when there is no rule of law.”

The program for the morning was presented by Champaign County Historical Society Museum Director, Cheryl Ogden. She welcomed the group and mentioned an existing strong relationship between DAR and the museum. Certainly both share the love of history. Currently, many exciting plans are in the making for the future of the museum, which is very important to all Champaign County residents.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder encouraged members to attend Continental Congress this year. It will be entirely virtual with no registration fee. With the approval of the Executive Board, Regent Snyder has ordered a cutout honoring Dr. Sarah Alice Worcester, Organizing Regent of Urbana Chapter DAR. These cutouts will be displayed as a part of Continental Congress. As a part of this event, 1,400 Daughters will be honored as graduates from the Members and New Horizons training courses. We are proud to say Linda Fullerton will represent our chapter. Regent Snyder mentioned the Fall Fun Fair to be a live event Aug. 20-21, 2021 at the Columbus Airport Marriott. The President General will be coming. All registrations will be conducted on line. Lastly, the status of the Covid-19 pandemic was discussed. It is exciting to know the infection numbers have decreased and vaccination rates have increased. Some restrictions have been relaxed, but Regent Snyder asked that members continue to be vigilant as this phase of the pandemic continues.

Secretary’s Report: The April minutes were approved as written for filing.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks gave the Treasurer’s report which is filed for audit.

Registrar’s Report: Registrar Dona Tullis reported a membership of 73, with three applications in process.

Historian’s Report: This report was given by Janet Ebert.

Judy Kathary gave the American Indian report. She mentioned there are 560 federally recognized tribes which make up 1.6% of the United States of America population.

The Service to America report was given by Judi Henson who stated seven members have officially reported a total of 738 hours since Jan. 1, 2021.

New Business: After discussion, it was decided that the June meeting will be a Brown Bag lunch instead of a potluck, with members also bringing their own drinks. With no further business the meeting was adjourned at 11:55 a.m. The Flag Day meeting will be held Monday, June 14 at 11:30 a.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum. The chapter will carpool to the Browns’ home at 3 p.m. for a short visit.

The planning committee for the 125th Chapter Anniversary celebration met following the adjournment of the general meeting. This event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16.

-Jeanne Evans, Recording Secretary

Cheryl Ogden, Director of the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, presented exciting news about future plans for the museum. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/06/web1_Ogden.jpg Cheryl Ogden, Director of the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, presented exciting news about future plans for the museum. Submitted photo