Milano promoted to sergeant

On June 4, 2021 the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office held a ceremony for the purpose of promoting Deputy Peter A. Milano to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Milano has been a member of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office since June 2, 2012. During his tenure at the Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Milano has served with the Sheriff’s Court Services Division. Sergeant Milano will begin his new assignment on Monday, June 7, 2021.

