PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Edison is an ornery little 3-month-old male black and white kitten who can’t decide if he wants to purr or play. Most times he does both – never a dull moment with this one.

Come visit Edison in the “Scratching Post” room at Paws Animal Shelter.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

Edison is a spunky male kitten. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/06/web1_Edison.jpg Edison is a spunky male kitten. Submitted photo

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.