Historical program June 13 at Mac-A-Cheek Castle

WEST LIBERTY – Get ready to enjoy your own Independence Day celebrations by attending a 19th century holiday program on the lawn at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek on Sunday, June 13 from 3-7 p.m. The street address is 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty. The following is the schedule for this enjoyable, historical event:

From 3-4:30 p.m.

Play popular 19th century games including: Cricket (once our national pastime), Hoops, Graces, Shuttlecock & Battledore, and a red, white, and blue game of Toss. You can also make 1880s daylight fire crackers (no explosives). Some you may keep and some will be released from an upper level of Mac-A-Cheek Castle at 6:30 p.m.

Interact with a living history interpreter representing a Civil War Veteran. At 4:15 p.m., you can participate in a sham 1820s style militia muster with sticks (no weapons) and at 4:30 p.m. you can watch a 1860s musket firing demonstration.

Participate in an Independence Day Cake contest by bringing a cake, voting on your favorite, and making a donation for a slice of any or all cakes. Those donating cakes should bring them between 2:30-3:30 p.m.. At 3:30 p.m. voting will begin for the citizens’ choice. Each vote costs a 2021 dollar. Prizes will be awarded later in the day for the most popular (citizens’ choice), most historically accurate 1800 style cake, and for the best Independence Day theme. Starting at 4:30 p.m., you can taste cakes by donating a “hefty price for a slender slice.” All cake receipts help to fund the program.

From 5-7 p.m.

At 5 p.m., participate as the citizens who cheer during a short performance of “Peter Pepperton’s Fourth o’ July Triumph.” This amusing story is about a West Liberty Independence Day Celebration in 1840 written by Donn Piatt in 1888.

At 5:45 p.m., listen attentively as a distinguished gentleman in 19th century attire reads the Declaration of Independence followed by awarding prizes for the best cakes. At 6:30 p.m. watch a flying fancies sail an upper space in the Castle then join around the cannon at for a 19th century send-off.

Bring a picnic or purchase food from vendors at the Liberty Fair sponsored by the West Liberty Business Association located near the barn next to the lawn where festivities occur. The hours of the Liberty Fair are also 3-7 p.m.

Interpretive self-guided tours of Mac-A-Cheek Castle will be offered as usual between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the regular prices posted at www.piattcastle.org.

Register to bring a cake by contacting Margaret@piattcastle.org or leaving a text or message at 937-844-3902.

To learn more about historically accurate 1800s Independence Day or Election Cakes, visit this website:

https://whatscookingamerica.net/History/Cakes/ElectionCake.htm

This event is sponsored by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities, a 501 (c) (3) not for profit organization that produces educational experiences at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek. Additional funding came from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation with additional support from the West Liberty Business Association and the Piatt family.

By Margaret Piatt Piatt Castle President

Information from Mac-A-Cheek Castle. Margaret Piatt is Mac-A-Cheek Foundation Program Director.

