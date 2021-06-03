Mercy officials explain mask policy

SPRINGFIELD – As the community begins the next phase of returning to a sense of normalcy with lifted health orders, Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center and Urbana Hospital want to further explain and clarify Ohio’s recent updates to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) mask mandates to area residents.

Although masks became optional for people who are fully vaccinated on June 2, these orders do not apply to health care settings.

“Although we are all encouraged by the ongoing decrease in COVID-19 cases throughout our community and country, our responsibility in keeping patients and associates protected remains the top priority,” said Dr. Paul Buchanan, chief clinical officer at Mercy Health. “Wearing a mask within any hospital facility or care site is vital in helping us maintain a high standard of care.”

In May, the CDC announced a change in its guidance and safety procedures for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

It states in part: “Fully vaccinated persons may safely do most activities without a facial covering and without socially distancing. Unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear a mask, socially distance, avoid large gatherings, and whenever possible, be outside for activities and gatherings.”

“Our Mercy Health hospitals in Clark and Champaign Counties will continue to enforce mask wearing per CDC guidance,” said Adam Groshans, market president at Mercy Health. “Extra precautions are necessary to protect vulnerable patient populations. Regardless of vaccination status, the CDC says mask wearing is the safest option for patients, as well as visitors and staff.”

The new CDC guidelines recommend individuals still wear masks while travelling on public transportation (including airplanes), in health care settings (including hospitals, nursing homes, physician offices and clinics) and when they are in a business that chooses to require masks.

For more information on vaccination sites in Clark and Champaign Counties, visit www.ccchd.com or www.champaignhd.com.

