Habitat for Humanity receives donation

Champaign County Habitat for Humanity (HFHCCO) has been selected by CRANE Fund for Widows and Children to receive a $7,000 donation for the 2021 HFHCCO build.

The monies gifted to HFHCCO will be used to benefit men, women and children who are in need of housing assistance.

This is the third such donation presented to HFHCCO from Crane at their Piqua location in the past three years. HFHCCO will be utilizing the donation in the build in Mechanicsburg this year. The build will begin in August after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Completion will be in the spring of 2022.

Selection for the 2022 HFHCCO home recipient is ongoing. The application process is closed.

Pictured from left are HFHCCO board member Frank Segreti, cochair of the build; Ginny Stanley, HFHCCO VP; Jeff Elmore, VP/GM Business Services (Industrial and Military); Marcia Ward, HFHCCO board/PR/work crews; Greg Ward, HFHCCO board member cochair of the build; Brian Newman, HFHCCO executive director; Julie Buschur, VP Human Resources for CRANE.

Information from Habitat for Humanity Champaign County Ohio.

