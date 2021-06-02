COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday, June 2

Story Time: Mechanicsburg Public Library. 11-1:45 a.m. Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are appreciated.

Thursday, June 3

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Classes this day/time weekly. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project is a scarf. Others may do scarf or own projects.

Friday, June 4

Champaign County Advocates for Trap/Neuter/Return Yard Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Barely Used Pets, 844 Jackson Hill Road. Call 937-313-8315 for info. Proceeds benefit TNR for local cat population.

Coloring for Relaxation: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Stop by library any time during this period to relax by coloring. All materials provided.

Saturday, June 5

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

Monday, June 7

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up Toddler, PreK or School Age craft and activity bags beginning at 10 am. While supplies last at St. Paris Public Library.

Story Walk: (St. Paris Public Library) Join Miss Lisa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harmon Park in St. Paris for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!

Tuesday, June 8

Westville United Methodist Church: pre-order drive-up/carryout dinner of escalloped chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, broccoli salad and strawberry dessert for $12. No dine in. This replaces the annual Strawberry Supper which has been altered due to the pandemic. Diners can pick up and pay on Tuesday, June 8 between 4-6 p.m. at the church. Dinners may be pre-ordered no later than June 4 by texting your name and number of dinners to 937-207-6002.

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch beginning at 11 a.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Story Walk: (Christiansburg Library) Join Miss Kate from 11 a.m. to noon at the Christiansburg Community Park in Christiansburg for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up Toddler, PreK or School Age craft and activity bags beginning at 1 p.m. While supplies last at Christiansburg Community Library.

Graham school board: noon, special meeting/work session at Graham High School Media Center

Juvenile Summer Reading: Mechanicsburg Public Library. Explore the various Tails and Tales of the world during Summer Reading on Tuesdays from 11-1:45 a.m. for ages 2-5th grade.

Wednesday, June 9

Preschool/School Age Storytime: Children 3 years and older will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch beginning at 11 a.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Story Walk: (St. Paris Public Library) Join Miss Lisa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kiser Lake State Park Nature Center for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!

Doggie Bag Cooking Class: Join Miss Lisa to learn how to make delicious meals and snacks using leftovers. Program supply bags will be available on Mondays each week at St. Paris Public Library. Watch the cooking instruction session beginning at 11 a.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page. Registration is required. Please call 937-663-4349 for more information.

