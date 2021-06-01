Education service center honors students

Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center (ESC) annually recognizes students that exemplify its 4 Dimensions of Service: Service, Teamwork, Attitude and Reliability (STAR).

This year, three students were selected to receive the Madison-Champaign ESC’s STAR Student award: Lydia Clymer, Alana Richardson and Crystal Ramirez.

What their nominators had to say:

– Lydia Clymer (preschool) – Lydia has a servant’s heart! She is always doing nice things for others without being asked. She does not want anyone to feel left out and will always include anyone who wants to join. She is always looking to the best interests of others.

– Alana Richardson (9th grade) – She consistently notices and praises peers for positive behaviors. Alana has been consistently kind and encouraging to peers on a daily basis. She is pleasant and cooperative every day.

– Crystal Ramirez (11th grade) – She is kind, considerate, and is always willing to help. Crystal takes initiative to get her work done, and will ask others what she can do to help them.She has a unique ability to see the bright side of every situation. When presented with a challenge, Crystal takes it head-on with a smile and determination.

Submitted story

Information from Madison-Champaign ESC.

Information from Madison-Champaign ESC.