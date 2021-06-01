Library’s Summer Reading program begins

The Champaign County Library will kick off the 2021 Summer Reading Program, “Tails and Tales,” June 3 and 4 by hosting a Drive-Through Kick-Off Event offering special Summer Reading Program kits, crafts and treats.

Registration forms are available now at the library and online. Bring completed forms to the Kick-Off event to start a summer of reading fun.

The Kick-Off will be held at the North Lewisburg Branch Library on Thursday, June 3 from 10-11 a.m. and at the Main Library in Urbana on Friday, June 4 from 10-11 a.m. and 3-4 p.m.

The Summer Reading Program will run June 1 through July 31 and combines reading with special events and activities for all ages. Some of the highlights this summer include the Glen Helen Raptor Center and Cool Critters (an animal education and rescue organization). Participants will also see a return of some favorite programs including storytime for preschoolers and toddlers, crafts for all ages, Barks and Books, Pokemon Club and the LEGO Club. The library will continue offering Grab & Go Kits for all ages each month, as well.

Students from preschool through 12th grade can keep track of reading and activity progress with special journals received at registration. Anyone completing at least part of their journal will receive a free book. Those participants will also be entered in the Grand Prize Drawing held at the end of the program. Prizes include $50 and $25 gift cards and Kings Island tickets.

An online version of the summer reading program will be available at ChampaignCountyLibrary.Beanstack.org. Challenges for the reader’s age group will appear on the home page. Participants earn badges as they complete activities and log their reading time.

Adults are welcome to join in the fun too. Reading challenges are available online through Beanstack or entry forms are available at the library.

This year we encourage everyone to READ! Make it fun and not a chore. Studies indicate that students who read six or more books during their summer vacation prevent the “summer slide” and even make gains in their reading levels.

For more information and to sign up for the Summer Reading Program, visit champaigncountylibrary.org, call 937-653-3811, or visit the library: Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto Street, Urbana. North Lewisburg Branch Library, 161 Winder Street, North Lewisburg.

"Tails and Tales" begins June 3 and 4 at a Drive-Through Kick-Off Event offering special Summer Reading Program kits.

Article from Champaign County Library

