OPSB to hold virtual hearing for proposed solar farm

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) will hold a public hearing regarding Clearview Solar I, LLC’s proposal to construct a 144-megawatt solar farm in Adams Township in Champaign County.

The hearing will be conducted at 6 p.m. on June 8 using Cisco Webex, a web-based platform that facilitates participation by telephone or live video on the internet.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow residents in the local community, who are not parties to the case, to provide testimony about the project. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the OPSB.

Individuals who wish to provide testimony must register by noon June 7 by completing the online registration form at https://bit.ly/3vtBcnX or by calling 800-686-7826. Individuals will be required to provide their full name and contact information and specify whether they plan to join the Webex event by internet or by telephone.

On the day of the public hearing, all individuals who have registered to testify should be prepared to speak beginning at 6 p.m. Individuals who testify by internet will be promoted from Webex “attendee” to “panelist” when it is their turn to testify. Individuals who testify by telephone will be called by an OPSB staff member when it is their turn to testify, and then connected to the public hearing. If access or other issues are experienced during the hearing, individuals should immediately use the chat function within Webex or contact the OPSB at (614) 466‑6843 for assistance.

If individuals wish to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document, along with a reference to case number 20-1362-EL-BGN, must be provided to the OPSB no later than June 15, 2021. Exhibits may be emailed to contactOPSB@puco.ohio.gov or mailed to Ohio Power Siting Board, 180 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215.

Individuals who wish to attend the hearing by telephone and not offer testimony may do so by dialing 408-418‑9388 at any time during the hearing and entering access code 129 190 5313. The hearing will also be live streamed at www.youtube.com/user/PUCOhio.

Additional information regarding the proposed solar farm is available on the OPSB website at www.OPSB.ohio.gov in case number 20-1362-EL-BGN.

Submitted by the Ohio Power Siting Board

