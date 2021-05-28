PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

May is a beautiful long hair 8-week-old female tuxedo kitten who is as ornery and playful as a kitten should be. She will do well in just about any home. Come meet May in the Kitten Cove room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

May is a beautiful long hair 8 week old female tuxedo kitten.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

