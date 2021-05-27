Champaign County Retired Teachers Association (CCRTA) is resuming “in person” meetings. The first meeting “in person” of the CCRTA will take place on Tuesday, June 15 at 11 a.m. The Church of the Nazarene at the corner of Dugan Road and Route 29 will again host the group’s meeting. Guests will enter through the parking lot door. Individual lunches will cost $12.

CCRTA has been having Zoom meetings as often as possible. However, many members, or prospective members were unaware or unable to attend.

All members and other persons who wish to attend may register by e-mail at flf3@windstream.net or by calling 937-663-4562. Please register by Thursday, June 10.

Newly retired teachers are especially invited to attend. Spouses and other interested persons may join with associate memberships.

The current president of the organization, Ruth Hunsberger, has been unable to serve out her term, due to health issues. Linda Fullerton has agreed to serve as president, pro tempore.

The focus for the June meeting will be to recognize the CCRTA college scholarship winner for 2021. Members are reminded to bring their total 2021 volunteer hours’ information to the meeting.

Those attending may observe earlier Covid-19 restrictions, if desired.

The CCRTA welcomes everyone back and rejoices at the opportunity to meet together again! We appreciate that so many have been able to keep in touch during the pandemic.

Info from Jan Ebert for the Champaign County Retired Teachers Association.

