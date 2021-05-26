COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday, May 26

Urbana City Board of Education meeting: scheduled for May 18 rescheduled to May 26 at 6 p.m. at Urbana Elementary and Junior High

Thursday, May 27

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Classes this day/time weekly. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project is a scarf. Others may do scarf or own projects.

Friday, May 28

Coloring for Relaxation: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Stop by library any time during this period to relax by coloring. All materials provided.

St. Paris Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. New vendors can email princelisa1@aol.com

“A Quiet Place 2”: 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG-13

Saturday, May 29

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

“A Quiet Place 2”: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG-13

Sunday, May 30

Terre Haute Memorial Parade and Services: Parade with Graham marching band steps off at 2 p.m. in the east end of the village. Floats, youth groups, antique cars, trucks, and tractors are all welcome to participate and should be there by 1:30 p.m. to line up. Services will follow in the Terre Haute Cemetery with speaker Buzzy Moore, Champaign County Veterans Service officer

“A Quiet Place 2”: 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG-13

Monday, May 31

Memorial Day: in Urbana will be held at Oak Dale Cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Guest speaker will be Taylor Armstrong with a flyover by James White and a 21-Gun Salute for the fallen.

Memorial Day Ceremony: in St. Paris at Evergreen Cemetery beginning at 9 a.m.

Bike Safety Rodeo: in St. Paris, noon to 3 p.m. at Graham Middle School for ages 4 to 100. Sponsored by Covenant Lutheran Church. Bike safety, bike inspections and riding skills stations. Bike trading also offered. Free new helmets will be available for the first 70 who register. Call 937-663-4695 for information.

40th Annual Memorial Day Parade and Services: organized by Christiansburg Fire Company. Services Smith Cemetery following the parade, which starts at 11:30 a.m. Parade line-up will be at Christiansburg Park at 11 a.m.

“A Quiet Place 2”: 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG-13

Tuesday, June 1

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10:30 a.m., Commission Conference Room, county Community Center, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: opening day. New vendors, call Jeff Conley at 937-508-8586.

Friday, June 4

Champaign County Advocates for Trap/Neuter/Return Yard Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Barely Used Pets, 844 Jackson Hill Road. Call 937-313-8315 for info. Proceeds benefit TNR for local cat population.

Saturday, June 5

Champaign County Advocates for Trap/Neuter/Return Yard Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Barely Used Pets, 844 Jackson Hill Road. Call 937-313-8315 for info. Proceeds benefit TNR for local cat population.

Monday, June 7

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up Toddler, PreK or School Age craft and activity bags beginning at 10 am. While supplies last at St. Paris Public Library.

Story Walk: (St. Paris Public Library) Join Miss Lisa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harmon Park in St. Paris for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!

Tuesday, June 8

Westville United Methodist Church: pre-order drive-up/carryout dinner of escalloped chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, broccoli salad and strawberry dessert for $12. No dine in. This replaces the annual Strawberry Supper which has been altered due to the pandemic. Diners can pick up and pay on Tuesday, June 8 between 4-6 p.m. at the church. Dinners may be pre-ordered no later than June 4 by texting your name and number of dinners to 937-207-6002.

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch beginning at 11 a.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Story Walk: (Christiansburg Library) Join Miss Kate from 11 a.m. to noon at the Christiansburg Community Park in Christiansburg for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up Toddler, PreK or School Age craft and activity bags beginning at 1 p.m. While supplies last at Christiansburg Community Library.

Graham school board: noon, special meeting/work session at Graham High School Media Center

Wednesday, June 9

Preschool/School Age Storytime: Children 3 years and older will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch beginning at 11 a.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Story Walk: (St. Paris Public Library) Join Miss Lisa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kiser Lake State Park Nature Center for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!

Doggie Bag Cooking Class: Join Miss Lisa to learn how to make delicious meals and snacks using leftovers. Program supply bags will be available on Mondays each week at St. Paris Public Library. Watch the cooking instruction session beginning at 11 a.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page. Registration is required. Please call 937-663-4349 for more information.

Thursday, June 10

S.T.E.A.M. Activity: Join Miss Lisa to do a science, technology, engineering, art or math activity with supplies from around the house or yard. Watch the S.T.E.A.M. session beginning at 1 p.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Friday, June 11

Rock the Monument Four Miler: Race at 7 p.m.; registration at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Urbana