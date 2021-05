The Urbana Fire Division will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the city.

Fire hydrant flushing will begin on May 31 until further notice. Flushing will occur between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

During this time you may experience discolored water in these areas. Run water until it is clear before using. If you have any questions, please contact the City Utilities Department at 937-652-4315.

Information from Urbana Fire Division

