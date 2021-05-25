Landowner Club created

Land is an expensive and important investment that is often handed down through generations. As such, it should be cared for and maintained to remain profitable for future generations. Whether it is a change in regulations or a loss of knowledge with the loss of a generation, it can be difficult for landowners to stay on top of everything.

To help, OSU Extension and Farm Bureau in Champaign County have started the Landowner Club designed to help farmland owners understand critical conservation and farm management issues. Topics will range in expertise level from beginner to advanced, so landowners of all experience levels can gain knowledge, skills and confidence to implement, or talk with tenants about, farming and conservation practices.

The Landowner Club will meet on the 4th Thursday of the month from 8-9am (with a few exceptions) in the Champaign County Community Center. The kick-off event is June 24. Peggy Kirk Hall, Ag Law Specialist, will discuss the noxious weed law and landowner liability. Future topics can be found on the registration site.

The series is free to Farm Bureau members and $5 for non-members. A light breakfast will be served. Register online at http://go.osu.edu/Landowners.

The club organizers are interested in learning what topics are important to landowners, so please send your suggestions to Amanda Douridas at Douridas.9@osu.edu or bring them with you to a meeting.

Amanda Douridas is Champaign Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator. Taylor Watkins is the Organization Director for Champaign County Farm Bureau.

