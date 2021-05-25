WL-S seniors honored

WEST LIBERTY – Three West Liberty-Salem seniors were awards distinguished awards in vocal music in a virtual band and choir awards banquet. Hannah Bowman received the Director’s Award for Chours. Andrew Stoner and Katelyn Stapleton received the National Choral Award, the top choral award for high school chorus students. Bowman, Stoner and Stapleton have been active members of choir, musical and show choir for four years. The students are directed by Mr. Brice Henry.

Pictured are Hannah Bowman (left), Andrew Stoner and Katelyn Stapleton.

Submitted story

