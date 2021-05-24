Mechanicsburg Alumni Association awards yearly scholarships

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Alumni Association is pleased to present scholarships to 6 seniors from the class of 2021.

The Homer R. Evans Scholarship is awarded to the top five applicants. Students are evaluated based on need, scholarship, character and community involvement.

The five recipients of the Homer R. Evans Scholarship are Mallory Blakeman, Elijah Rockenbaugh, Audrey Ayars, Kaylee Warfield and Cori Kent.

The Edwin and Jane Gannon Memorial Scholarship is sponsored by the Gannon family. It is awarded to one senior based on need, scholarship, character and community involvement.

The recipient of the Gannon Memorial Scholarship for $500 is Cori Kent.

The C. William and Ruth Clark Scholarship is sponsored by the Clark Family. Bill and Ruth Clark were active in the school and farming communities in Mechanicsburg between 1945 and 1985. Ruth was a sixth grade teacher and the school’s first college guidance counselor, and Bill, in addition to being a full-time farmer, served as Clerk and President of the Mechanicsburg School Board for more than 15 years.

This scholarship is awarded to a deserving student who intends to major in the fields of education or agriculture while completing a college degree.

The recipient of the Clark Scholarship for $1,000 is Mazie Reece.

In addition, the Mechanicsburg Alumni Association presents the Alumni Scholarship to a Mechancisburg graduate who has already completed at least one year of college. The recipient for this year is Samantha Schipfer.

Submitted story

Submitted by Emily Rozmus Mechanicsburg Alumni Association Scholarship Chairperson

