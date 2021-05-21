First Responder salute returns

Frank Lewis, owner of Walter & Lewis Funeral and Cremation Services, has announced the business will host the third annual First Responders Appreciation Honor Field starting May 22. This year the field will again honor healthcare professionals and the field will be set up on the lawn at Mercy Hospital.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to let our local healthcare professionals know we appreciate them and all they continue to do for our community,” Lewis said. “This is just a small way for us to show our appreciation and let them know we think they are heroes.”

Each flag in this First Responders Honor Field memorial represents a million thank you sentiments to the healthcare professionals in our community. Each flag is a visible reminder of the selfless, dedicated service to the community each one of these local heroes gives.

From May 22-24, volunteers and organizers will transform the grassy lawn at Mercy Hospital into a tribute of red, white and blue.

“The 8-foot tall American flags pay tribute to our healthcare heroes who have sacrificed, cared for patients and risked their lives to serve the community. This incredible and patriotic event is free and hosted by Walter & Lewis Funeral and Cremation Services,” Lewis said.

The field of flags is being funded through business sponsors and flag sales. Individuals and businesses can sponsor a flag to honor healthcare professionals. Funds raised through sponsorships and flag sales will be donated to local health care causes, and put towards additional equipment or services for the community at large, which will be consistent with the Mercy Hospital mission.

With the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a formal program. Those who would like to show their appreciation in person are encouraged to drive by the hospital at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 24, flashing their lights and honking their horns to show support as the hospital shift changes.

For sponsorship forms or more information contact Frank Lewis at 937-653-4227 or visit www.healingfield.org/event/ohurbana21

From May 22-24, volunteers and organizers will transform the grassy lawn at Mercy Health- Urbana Hospital into a tribute of red, white and blue. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/05/web1_flag2.jpg From May 22-24, volunteers and organizers will transform the grassy lawn at Mercy Health- Urbana Hospital into a tribute of red, white and blue. John Coffman | John Coffman Photography

Supporters welcome May 24

Submitted story

Information from Walter & Lewis.

Information from Walter & Lewis.