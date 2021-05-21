COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, May 21

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m. at former Superintendent’s Office at the cemetery

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

Coloring for Relaxation: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Stop by library any time during this period to relax by coloring. All materials provided.

Champaign Family YMCA Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Y Shelter House behind the Y

St. Paris Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. New vendors can email princelisa1@aol.com

“Those Who Wish Me Dead”: 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated R

Saturday, May 22

Champaign Family YMCA Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Y Shelter House behind the Y

DAR: will meet in person or by Zoom (If preferred) at 10 a.m. at the Historical Society Museum.

“Those Who Wish Me Dead”: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated R

Sunday, May 23

Dedication at Millerstown Church, 6:30 p.m., corner of Zimmerman and Millerstown roads

“Those Who Wish Me Dead”: 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated R

Monday, May 24

Third annual First Responders Appreciation Honor Field: at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital: Those who would like to show their appreciation in person are encouraged to drive by the hospital at 7 p.m. flashing their lights and honking their horns to show support as the hospital shift changes.

Champaign County Republican Club: 6:30 p.m., Activities Building at fairgrounds. Speaker will be Taylor Armstrong – the Armstrong Angle. Open to everyone interested in the political process with a conservative focus.

Book Club: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. This month’s book: “The Astronaut Wives Club” by Lily Koppell. Copies available at library.

Tuesday, May 25

Summer Reading Kick Off Party: 5-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Play board games, Wii games, chalk and bubbles. Check out Summer Reading programs and win prizes.

Wednesday, May 26

Urbana City Board of Education meeting: scheduled for May 18 rescheduled to May 26 at 6 p.m. at Urbana Elementary and Junior High

Thursday, May 27

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Classes this day/time weekly. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project is a scarf. Others may do scarf or own projects.

Friday, May 28

Saturday, May 29

Monday, May 31

Memorial Day: in Urbana will be held at Oak Dale Cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Guest speaker will be Taylor Armstrong with a flyover by James White and a 21-Gun Salute for the fallen.

Memorial Day Ceremony: in St. Paris at Evergreen Cemetery beginning at 9 a.m.

Bike Safety Rodeo: in St. Paris, noon to 3 p.m. at Graham Middle School for ages 4 to 100. Sponsored by Covenant Lutheran Church. Bike safety, bike inspections and riding skills stations. Bike trading also offered. Free new helmets will be available for the first 70 who register. Call 937-663-4695 for information.

40th Annual Memorial Day Parade and Services: organized by Christiansburg Fire Company. Services Smith Cemetery following the parade, which starts at 11:30 a.m. Parade line-up will be at Christiansburg Park at 11 a.m.