UHS honors scholars

Urbana High School held its annual Academic Achievement Banquet to honor academic excellence on May 19.

Students honored were those who achieved a 3.3 GPA for the first three grading periods of the year.

Seniors who have been invited all four years have the opportunity to honor a teacher “who made a difference” with an award.

Those seniors include: Paige Deere, Joseph Link, Aysha Lucas, Paige Martinez, Owen McCreight, Zachariah Pence, Makenna Radford, Austin Rice, Gatlin Ridgwell, Samantha Rooney, Stephanie Selvaggio, Harmony Stewart, Breeanne Stouffer, Sophia Talebi, Joseph Timm, Brianna Wabnitz, Camden Weiss, Trey Williams, Alexis Windmiller.

Other seniors recognized for years of academic excellence include: third year – Ashley Gemienhardt, Zoe Henson, Kacie Martin, Janie Ricketts, Madalynn Skelton, Aryn Upchurch, Jennifer Zaborowski; second year – Cain Bailey, Chasta Caudill, Elijah Colbert, Hailey Combs, Victoria Easterday, Shelby Johnson, Kayla Mann, Morgan Lee Parker, Adison Smith, Alayna Snyder, Meghan Stumpf; first year –Katelyn Bender, Lauren Chess, Brittney Fiest, Bryant McKenzie, Morgan Moughler, Lukas Routzong, Morgan Stumpf, Kellen Thomas, Janie Wallace, Nicholas Weyrich.

Juniors recognized for years of academic excellence include: third year – Erika Arnett, Kendra Baccus, Duke Buckalew, Zoey Cahall, Cali Christian, Jazmine Collins, Taylor DeMoss, Marah Donahoe, Libby Gilliam, Zachary Hoskins, Gracie Hower, Madeline Jenkins, Otto Johnson, Riley Johnson, Sigrid Melcher, Emily Packard, Taylor Prater, McKinley Ratliff, Emily Skelley, Joplin Sloat, Katherine Trudo, Grace Ullom, Jenna White; second year – Arianna Cydrus, Julie Daniel, Laci Geuy, Max Keely, Aidan Leonard, Sara Maddy, Sarah Preston, Lexi Prince, Anna Rogan, Kyle Rooney, Justin Rutan, Claire Shelpman, Willow Staley first year – Jonathan Branstiter, Alanna Canaday, Ashleigh Deskins, Justice Magann, Cameron Murphy, Lacy Ratcliff, William Stickley, Lael Tavenner, Sophia Taylor, Jeremiah Trainer, Lydia Whitman.

Sophomores recognized for years of academic excellence include: second year – Sevonei Brown, Jack Buckalew, Aubrie Burnside, Brynna Burnside, Bryant Chamberlain, Jonathan Hildebrand, Alexandria Marsh, Laken Ridgwell, Anna Selvaggio, Liliana Talebi, Moriah Tavenner, Alyssa Wier; first year –Ava Blair, Hannah Blakeman, Kayla Booze, Braylon Daniels, Mary Flowers, Bella Glover, Margaret Harrigan, Steven Hurley, Claire Keely, Melina Keller, McKenzie Maynard, Alexis McKenzie, Jaxen Neff-Strickland, Araya Osornio, Kyndal Ritchie, Conall Sherman, Keelee Vanhoose, Abbie Whitt.

Freshman being recognized for their first year of academic excellence include: Abigail Adams, Paige Arnett, Rylie Daniels, Nathan Deere, William Donahoe, Henry Harrigan, Aeriana Hernandez, Michael Holland, Jaden Hopkins, Lauren Hoskins, Kayden Jacobs, Isaac Johnson, Addalynn King, Makenzie King, Joseph Lightle, Mikala McClung, Rose-Lynn Parthemore, Krish Patel, Eden Pitcock, Jessica Rooney, Catherine Timm, Chandler VanBuskirk, Jenna Weimer.

Info from Urbana High School

