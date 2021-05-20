Safety Town classes return for 2021

After having a year away due to the pandemic, the Urbana Police Division will once again offer Safety Town classes for the incoming kindergarten-aged children.

Class 1 will be held June 7-11 from 8-11:30 a.m.

Class 2 will be held June 14-18 from 8-11:30 a.m.

Registration remains open until each class is full. Class size is capped at 16 kids.

Each week of class concludes with a graduation ceremony for the participants.

Classes are held at the UPD’s Safety Town, which is located to the south of the city pool at Melvin Miller Park.

Safety Town provides for fun interaction and education between students and police officers where the following topics are covered:

-Good drugs/bad drugs

-Fire safety

-Pedestrian safety

-Pool and playground safety

-School bus safety

-Seat belt safety

-Storm safety

-Stranger danger

The UPD is assisted each day with presentations from various local partners including the Urbana Fire Division, Urbana City Schools bus transportation, Urbana City Pool (YMCA), Champaign County Jobs & Family Services and others.

Registration forms are available the Urbana Police Division, 205 S. Main St., or may be requested via email from School Resource Officer A.J. Ervin at aj.ervin@ci.urbana.oh.us.

To be conducted at Melvin Miller Park

