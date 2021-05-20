COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, May 20

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Classes this day/time weekly. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project is a scarf. Others may do scarf or own projects.

Generation Next: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 11-18. Make map magnets.

Champaign Family YMCA Yard Sale (Early shopping day): 4-8 p.m. at Y Shelter House behind the Y

Urbana Shade Tree Commission: 6 p.m. Urbana Municipal Building. Training Room, 2nd Floor

Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center Governing Board meeting: special meeting, 6 p.m. at ESC’s main office, 2200 S. US Highway 68, Urbana

Friday, May 21

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m. at former Superintendent’s Office at the cemetery

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

Coloring for Relaxation: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Stop by library any time during this period to relax by coloring. All materials provided.

Champaign Family YMCA Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Y Shelter House behind the Y

St. Paris Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. New vendors can email princelisa1@aol.com

“Those Who Wish Me Dead”: 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated R

Saturday, May 22

Champaign Family YMCA Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Y Shelter House behind the Y

DAR: will meet in person or by Zoom (If preferred) at 10 a.m. at the Historical Society Museum.

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

“Those Who Wish Me Dead”: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated R

Sunday, May 23

Dedication at Millerstown Church, 6:30 p.m., corner of Zimmerman and Millerstown roads

“Those Who Wish Me Dead”: 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated R

Monday, May 24

Third annual First Responders Appreciation Honor Field: at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital: Those who would like to show their appreciation in person are encouraged to drive by the hospital at 7 p.m. flashing their lights and honking their horns to show support as the hospital shift changes.

Champaign County Republican Club: 6:30 p.m., Activities Building at fairgrounds. Speaker will be Taylor Armstrong – the Armstrong Angle. Open to everyone interested in the political process with a conservative focus.

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

Book Club: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. This month’s book: “The Astronaut Wives Club” by Lily Koppell. Copies available at library.

Tuesday, May 25

Summer Reading Kick Off Party: 5-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Play board games, Wii games, chalk and bubbles. Check out Summer Reading programs and win prizes.

Wednesday, May 26

Urbana City Board of Education meeting: scheduled for May 18 rescheduled to May 26 at 6 p.m. at Urbana Elementary and Junior High

Thursday, May 27

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Classes this day/time weekly. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project is a scarf. Others may do scarf or own projects.

Friday, May 28

Coloring for Relaxation: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Stop by library any time during this period to relax by coloring. All materials provided.

St. Paris Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. New vendors can email princelisa1@aol.com

Saturday, May 29

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

Tuesday, June 1

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10:30 a.m., Commission Conference Room, county Community Center, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: opening day. New vendors, call Jeff Conley at 937-508-8586.

Friday, June 4

Champaign County Advocates for Trap/Neuter/Return Yard Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Barely Used Pets, 844 Jackson Hill Road. Call 937-313-8315 for info. Proceeds benefit TNR for local cat population.

Saturday, June 5

Champaign County Advocates for Trap/Neuter/Return Yard Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Barely Used Pets, 844 Jackson Hill Road. Call 937-313-8315 for info. Proceeds benefit TNR for local cat population.

Tuesday, June 8

Westville United Methodist Church: pre-order drive-up/carryout dinner of escalloped chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, broccoli salad and strawberry dessert for $12. No dine in. This replaces the annual Strawberry Supper which has been altered due to the pandemic. Diners can pick up and pay on Tuesday, June 8 between 4-6 p.m. at the church. Dinners may be pre-ordered no later than June 4 by texting your name and number of dinners to 937-207-6002.