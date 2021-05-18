Urbana FFA members honored

This year, the Ohio Future Farmers of America (FFA) state convention was held virtually due to pandemic restrictions. The Urbana FFA members attended the 93rd Ohio State FFA Convention on April 29 and 30. During school hours, students had the opportunity to come down to the Ag classroom to the watch party for the ceremony. Snacks and refreshments were provided for students who came.

While attending the virtual convention, the Urbana FFA students watched conferring of the State FFA degree, CDE recognition, charitable giving recognition and proficiency awards. Justin Preece received a 1st place proficiency award for Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance. He is graduating in June from Hobart Institute of Welding and has a full time position at Farmer’s Equipment. Urbana FFA members were once again recognized when Treasurer: Faith Denkewalter, Secretary: Ashley Gemienhardt, and Reporter: Hailey Combs all received recognition for gold star ratings on their officer books. Lastly, Janie Wallace, chapter president and Kendra Baccus, chapter sentinel, both received their FFA state degrees.

Our chapter placed 8th at the state meat evaluation and technology CDE contest, 6th place at the state milk quality & products CDE contest, and 2nd place at the state ag communications CDE contest. All of these CDE’s were held virtually this year.

Janie Wallace, retiring President and State Degree recipient Submitted photos Kendra Baccus, retiring Sentinel, newly electred President and State Degree recipient Submitted photos Justin Preece, state winner of the Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenance proficiency Submitted photos

By Marah Kerns Urbana FFA Reporter

Info from Urbana FFA

