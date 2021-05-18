COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, May 18

Urbana City Board of Education meeting: scheduled for May 18 rescheduled to May 26 at 6 p.m. at Urbana Elementary and Junior High

Community Stakeholder Meeting: Potential CDBG Grant Application for Downtown Urbana. Hosted by the City of Urbana Community Development Office and the Champaign Economic Partnership at 1 p.m. at Urbana Municipal Building, Training Room, 2nd Floor/In-Person or Via Zoom

Call-In Number: 646-558-8656

Meeting ID: 924 5417 5685

Passcode: 209623

Wednesday, May 19

Champaign County Historical Museum Antiques Appraisal Fair: 6 to 9 p.m. at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. Tickets required

Champaign County Community Blood Center drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Hwy. 68, Urbana.

Thursday, May 20

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Classes this day/time weekly. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project is a scarf. Others may do scarf or own projects.

Generation Next: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 11-18. Make map magnets.

Champaign Family YMCA Yard Sale (Early shopping day): 4-8 p.m. at Y Shelter House behind the Y

Urbana Shade Tree Commission: 6 p.m. Urbana Municipal Building. Training Room, 2nd Floor

Friday, May 21

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m. at former Superintendent’s Office at the cemetery

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

Coloring for Relaxation: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Stop by library any time during this period to relax by coloring. All materials provided.

Champaign Family YMCA Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Y Shelter House behind the Y

St. Paris Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. New vendors can email princelisa1@aol.com

“Those Who Wish Me Dead”: 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated R

Saturday, May 22

Champaign Family YMCA Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Y Shelter House behind the Y

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

“Those Who Wish Me Dead”: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated R

Sunday, May 23

Dedication at Millerstown Church, 6:30 p.m., corner of Zimmerman and Millerstown roads

“Those Who Wish Me Dead”: 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated R

Monday, May 24

Champaign County Republican Club: 6:30 p.m., Activities Building at fairgrounds. Speaker will be Taylor Armstrong – the Armstrong Angle. Open to everyone interested in the political process with a conservative focus.

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

Book Club: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. This month’s book: “The Astronaut Wives Club” by Lily Koppell. Copies available at library.

Tuesday, May 25

Summer Reading Kick Off Party: 5-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Play board games, Wii games, chalk and bubbles. Check out Summer Reading programs and win prizes.

Wednesday, May 26

Urbana City Board of Education meeting: scheduled for May 18 rescheduled to May 26 at 6 p.m. at Urbana Elementary and Junior High

Thursday, May 27

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Classes this day/time weekly. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project is a scarf. Others may do scarf or own projects.

Friday, May 28

Coloring for Relaxation: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Stop by library any time during this period to relax by coloring. All materials provided.

St. Paris Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. New vendors can email princelisa1@aol.com