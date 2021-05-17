Annual Strawberry Supper is carryout only

WESTVILLE – An annual event held each June has been altered by the pandemic.

The Westville United Methodist Church will not have a gathering for the Strawberry Supper due to COVID-19.

Instead, the church will have a pre-order drive-up/carryout dinner of escalloped chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, broccoli salad and strawberry dessert for $12. Deadline to pre-order is June 4.

Diners can pick up and pay on Tuesday, June 8 between 4-6 p.m. at the church. Dinners may be pre-ordered by texting your name and number of dinners to 937-207-6002.