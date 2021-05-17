Antique Appraisal Fair this Wednesday

What is it worth?

Find out this week at the Champaign County Historical Museum’s spring fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be held on Wednesday between 6 and 9 p.m. in the museum at 809 East Lawn in Urbana.

The event, which is patterned after the PBS series “Antiques Roadshow,” is sponsored by Freshwater Farms of Ohio and the Historical Society. All proceeds benefit the museum’s operations.

The price of admission is $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Admission includes one appraisal and a flight of wine & charcuterie plate served “bistro-style” by Freshwater Farms. The organizers hope that folks will socialize during the event and tour the museum rather than simply wait in line.

Four experienced appraisers will be set up throughout the museum. Two appraisers were introduced earlier this month.

A third is Buzz Jackson, who has been a collector since 1969 with a specialty in military items, known as “militaria.” He became interested in military items during the centennial of the Civil War, and has since become an expert on artifacts from all U.S. wars. Jackson has appeared on WGBH Television’s “Antiques Road Show” and brings that level of expertise to the Champaign County Antique Appraisal Fair. He looks forward to helping you learn what your prized possession is worth.

The fourth appraiser is actually a team of auctioneers from Springfield – Perry Conley and Charlie Ferris. The two are with the Conley Auction Service and specialize in all forms of antiques and real estate. They will be our “generalist” appraisers. Both are natives of Clark County and have been in the auction trade for a combined 40 years. Conley and Ferris are well known among Champaign County’s antique and collectible dealers and have volunteered their time due to the persuasiveness of our local dealers.

Advance tickets may be purchased at the museum, at local banks – Peoples, Perpetual and Urbana’s Park National Bank. In addition to benefiting the museum and preserving its artifacts, this should be a fun event for people of all ages to enjoy and hopefully one that will build from year to year.

Submitted story

Submitted on behalf of the CCHS by Rob Pollock, volunteer

