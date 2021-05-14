PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Sissy! Sissy is a petite 1-year-old black & white cat who just came back in from a foster home where she’d had her “last” litter of kittens. She’s a playful girl however she mostly only likes playing with humans. Sissy is asking for a home where she will be the only cat. She’s pretty convinced that you’ll only need her anyways. Please come meet Sissy in the Cattery at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Sissy is a petite 1-year-old black & white cat up for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/05/web1_Sissy.jpg Sissy is a petite 1-year-old black & white cat up for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. Submitted photo

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

