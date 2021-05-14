City pool begins selling season passes

The Champaign Family YMCA and the City of Urbana announce that the Municipal Pool at Melvin Miller Park will open for the summer 2021 season on Saturday, May 29.

All season pass sales will take place at the pool office this year. Passes may be purchased on Saturdays, May 15 and 22, from 9 a.m. to noon, and on Monday May 24 through Thursday May 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Passes will not be sold at the Y this year.

“After the shortened pool season last year, we are pleased to be able to open the pool on time this summer,” said Paul Waldsmith, CEO of the Champaign Family YMCA. “Plus, we are offering more sessions of swim lessons this summer, so more children may have the opportunity to participate.”

The outdoor municipal pool will open at noon from Monday through Saturday for season pass holders, and at 12:30 p.m. for daily admission guests. On Sundays the pool will open at 1 p.m. for all users. The pool will close at 7 p.m. every day.

Complete rules and regulations, will be available on the Urbana City Pool web page (http://champaignfamilyymca.org/cms-view-page.php?page=urbana-city-pool)

Opens Saturday, May 29

