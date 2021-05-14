ODOT reports local road projects

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the following road projects in Champaign County:

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect state highways in Champaign County. All outlined work is weather permitting. Visit the ODOT website and OHGO.com for travel updates.

CONTINUING IMPACTS:

U.S. 36 Waterline Installation – Expect lane restrictions on U.S. 36 in Urbana, between Jefferson Avenue and Berwick Drive on Wednesday, March 24 at 7 a.m. through Wednesday, June 30 at 11:59 p.m. The Contractor will be installing a new waterline. There will be a 10-foot lane width. Traffic will be maintained. This is a City of Urbana project.

CONTINUING IMPACTS:

State Route 296 Resurfacing – Expect lane restrictions on S.R. 296, in each direction, between S.R. 29 and S.R. 245, on Monday, May 10 through Wednesday, September 15, from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. The contractor will be resurfacing S.R. 296. There will be flaggers in the work zone to help maintain traffic.

State Route 54 Resurfacing – Expect lane restrictions on S.R. 54, in each direction, between Clark/Champaign County Line and S.R. 4, on Monday, May 10 through Thursday, July 1, from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. The contractor will be resurfacing S.R. 54. There will be flaggers in the work zone to help maintain traffic.

State Route 29 Resurfacing– Expect lane restrictions on S.R. 29, in each direction, between S.R. 560 and West Light Street, on Monday, May 10 through Wednesday, September 15, from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. The contractor will be resurfacing S.R. 29. There will be flaggers in the work zone to help maintain traffic.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.