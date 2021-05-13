Urbana schools offer ‘Summer Feed’

The Summer Feed Program at Urbana City Schools will begin on June 2 and continue through August 18.

Children ages 18 and under can eat for free.

Grab ‘n’ Go Meal bags containing one breakfast and one lunch will be available Monday through Friday at the following times and locations:

-Urbana High School – 12-1 p.m.

-Gwynne Village Apartments – 10:30 a.m. to 10:50 p.m.

-North Elementary – 10:55-11:15 a.m.

-Barbara Howell Park – 11:20-11:40 a.m.

-Rolling Hills MHP – 12-12:20 p.m.

For more information, visit the District’s website at www.urbanacityschools.org under the Forms and Links tab.

This program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Submitted by Shelly K. Hall General Manager Sodexo School Services Urbana City Schools

