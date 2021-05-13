Fish for free on Fathers Day weekend

Cast a line for free, compliments of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), on Fathers Day weekend this year. According to ODNR, the free annual fishing weekend this year is Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20.

Ohio Free Fishing Days are open to all Ohioans and extend to all of Ohio’s public waters. All size and bag limits apply during these two days.

Ohio is known for its world class fishing, so this is your chance to get in on the action for free. The ODNR Division of Wildlife stocked more that 40 million sport fish in Ohio’s waters last year, including channel catfish, walleye, steelhead, saugeye, muskellunge, brown trout, rainbow trout, blue catfish, and hybrid striped bass. That should certainly increase your odds of landing that big one.

Lake Erie is known as the walleye fishing capital of the world. Nearly 55% of fishing license holders fish Lake Erie annually, according to the Lake Erie Foundation.

The American Sport Fishing Association estimates that sport fishing expenditures at Lake Erie top $1 billion annually.

How many times do you ever run across something that is really free. This is your chance to dust off that old tackle box, rod and reel in the basement and get out with the whole family and go fishing. Find a nearby lake, river, stream or pond and drop a line.

Have that cell phone camera ready also, to take some selfies and videos of your big catch of the day. Make some memories this Fathers Day weekend.

This is a no-brainer. It’s free family fun in Ohio’s great outdoors. You’re certainly not going to be taken hook, line and sinker with this free offer. That’s for sure because this is the “reel” deal!

Drop-a-Line – Cast & Catch it here:

Here are some great nearby places to go fishing Kiser Lake State Park, Clark Lake, Indian Lake State Park, CJ Brown Reservoir , Great Miami River and the Mad River.

Reel in a freebie at local lakes and rivers

By Ron Brohm Contributing writer

Ron Brohm is a regular contributor to this newspaper.

