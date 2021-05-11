‘Bad Art’ is good medicine

Jodi Thompson’s winning “Bad Art” piece was purchased by The Medicine Shoppe during Friday night’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser, which benefited the Champaign County Arts Council. Pictured are Jodi Thompson and her husband, Bryan Thompson, owner of The Medicine Shoppe. Other bidders also added to the final amount raised on Thompson’s artwork. The event raised $23,893 in votes and bids during the auction. “I am in awe how much people came out and supported our organization. We are so blessed,” said CCAC Executive Director Marcia Callicoat.

