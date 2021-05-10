OSU Alumni Club bike ride fundraiser set

Members of the Ohio State Alumni Club of Champaign County discussed plans for their upcoming Scholarship Bike Ride scheduled for Sunday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting at The Depot, 644 Miami St., Urbana.
Planned is a casual ride along the Simon Kenton Trail with snacks and drink provided as well as a Poker Run and door prizes. The $20 fee goes to a Scholarship Fund for freshmen at Ohio State from Champaign County.
All riders are welcome. RSVP by May 14 to Chris Harmison, 2050 River Road, Urbana, OH 43078 or call (937-652-3546).
Pictured from left are Judy Kathary, Chris Harmison and Julie Balmer.
Information from Ohio State Alumni Club of Champaign County.