WL-S names seniors of the month

WEST LIBERTY – The following students have been named West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month for May:

NAME: Joshua Ignatius Spinner

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Scott and Ellen Spinner

School Activities and Awards:

Cross country (4X varsity runner, 2X team scholar award, academic all-Ohio)

Track (3X varsity runner)

4-year choir member

Key Club (vice-President)

National Honor Society (co-President)

Calculus Club (co-President)

Link Crew Leader

If I were principal for a day: I’d organize a giant high school paintball match throughout the entire school.

Favorite school memory:

Volleyball tournament the day before Christmas break.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents

Because: I constantly see how hard they work in life. Whether it comes to their jobs or the roles they play as parents, I am grateful for their hard work and the tremendous sacrifices they make for the betterment of our family. I am thainkful for their everlasting love.

Lately, I have been reading:

“Leaders Eat Last”

My advice to parents: Don’t coddle your children; teach them tough lessons so they’re prepared to live on their own.

My biggest regret: No regrets in life; every decision I’ve made has lead me to become who I am today, no matter if it was good or bad.

Next year I will be: Attending the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs to study Human Physiology & Nutrition while running track and cross country.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

____

NAME: Trinity Perkins

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Christina Diamond, Rodney Perkins & Molly King

School Activities and Awards:

Soccer, NHS, FFA, FFA Officer team, iPad committee, link crew, & student council

If I were principal for a day: Have a bring your pet to school day

Favorite school memory: Anytime I was on the field with my soccer team, we always had a blast.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My Mom & Mr. Cotrell

Because: The amount of sacrifice and hard work I’ve seen my mom do to keep me where I’ve wanted to be and keep a roof over my head are things I’ll never be able to thank her for. She’s the most kind, determined, and caring person I know. I wouldn’t be where I am today without her, she is my rock.

Cotrell has been my soccer coach for the last four years. He’s taught me to be confident in who I am and to put everything I have into what I’m doing. I couldn’t have asked for a better coach and teacher.

Lately, I have been reading: Heart of Darkness for english

My advice to parents: Understand that high school is difficult for everyone, we all handle it a different way. Realize that the best thing you can do with your children is listen to them, support them, and encourage them to do their best. We’re all trying to find our place in this world, those who support us are the ones who make the biggest impact.

My biggest regret: Not getting involved in things out of my comfort zone throughout high school

Next year I will be: Attending Otterbein University, with a major in Zoo & Conservation science

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

Submitted story

Information from WL-S.

Information from WL-S.