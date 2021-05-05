The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met via Zoom on April 19. Regent Snyder called the meeting to order and proceeded with the DAR opening ritual. The Pledge of Allegiance was read by Pat Detwiler, the American’s Creed was read by Becky Shultz and the Star Spangled Banner was read by Janet Ebert. Regent Snyder read the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America. Present for the meeting were 14 members and a prospective member.

The President General’s message and National Defense report were available by email to members for reading prior to the meeting. President General Denise Doring VanBuren reviewed the plan for the 2021 Continental Congress. It was announced on April 1, 2021, that this annual event would once again be held virtually due to necessary COVID-19 restrictions. Continental Congress will be broadcast from DAR Headquarters, Washington, DC. The National Defense report discussed National Tartan Day which is celebrated on April 6 honoring Scottish heritage in the United States. Scholars believe that almost half of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence were of Scottish descent as were at least 33 of the presidents.

Regent’s Report: Members were reminded that on this day, April 19, 1775, the opening shot of the battles of Lexington and Concord was heard. This began the American Revolutionary War and led to the creation of the United States of America. Regent Snyder thanked all who attended the Online State Conference. The work needed to present this event virtually began in October of 2020 and was a major accomplishment for Ohio DAR. Key Ohio DAR members who made this event possible are State Regent Kathy Dixon, State Vice Regent Susan Leininger, Southwest District Director Darlene West, Page Rachel Borchers, and Urbana Chapter DAR Regent Kim Snyder. The next topic discussed by Regent Snyder was the WWI Memorial in Washington DC. Pershing Park has been remodeled to accommodate a permanent memorial in the capitol, including a sculpture that will involve women in the commemoration. Regent Snyder mentioned that our chapter has completed delegate registration for 2021 Continental Congress when elections will, once again, be electronic. Regent Snyder mentioned that she would be involved in preparing parts of the Continental Congress as her role on the DAR Leadership Training Committee. Of special interest is the opportunity for members to purchase “cut outs” as seen in ballparks for this year’s Continental Congress. A large portion of the cost goes to the President General’s Project and it offers an opportunity to “sit” in the newly renovated Constitution Hall. On a local note, Urbana Chapter DAR 125th Anniversary date is scheduled for Saturday, October 16, 2021 at BrownRidge Hall. The committee will be meeting in the near future. Please save this date for a celebration of an exciting milestone! Regent Snyder went on to mention a new possible project on the horizon for members to keep in mind. Important dates for state meetings were shared with attendees. In closing, Regent Snyder reminded members to continue to be vigilant as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Even though vaccinations are happening, it is still important to wear masks as recommended and maintain social distancing.

Vice Regent’s Report: Vice Regent Linda Fullerton in a most surprising move during this totally virtual meeting, arrived at the door of Regent Snyder’s home. Using pandemic precautions, she presented a beautiful floral arrangement and gift card to Regent Snyder from the Urbana Chapter DAR. This was in recognition of her personal contribution of time and expertise in making the recent state conference happen virtually. Regent Snyder is currently Chair, VIS Committee, Ohio DAR.

Secretary’s Report: The March minutes were approved as written for filing.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks gave the financial report, which was filed for audit.

Registrar’s Report: Registrar Dona Tullis reported a membership of 73 members. One application has been submitted. Currently all applications are submitted electronically.

Librarian’s Report: Claudia Foulk gave a most interesting report on two “Women of the Revolution” who contributed greatly to the cause of the American Revolution. These amazing heroines were Mary Hanson and Sybil Ludington.

Judy Kathary, American Indians Chair, discussed the Act of 1919 regarding citizenship granted to Native Americans.

Pat Detwiler mentioned an interesting U.S. Flag fact regarding Betsy Ross and the five point star.

The Service to American report was given by Judi Henson who stated that six members have officially reported a total of 563 hours since January 1, 2021.

Pat Detwiler informed the group that 173 wreaths have already been purchased for the chapter’s Wreaths Across America project for 2021.

Connie Flanly, Conservation Chair, invited members and friends to attend the Earth Day Walk at Cedar Bog on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 12 noon to 2:00 PM.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 3:00 PM. The next meeting will be Saturday, May 22, 2022. Depending on COVID-19 restrictions, this meeting could be a hybrid event.

Regent Kim Snyder receives roses and a gift card from Vice Regent Linda Fullerton on behalf of the Urbana Chapter for her digital work on the OSDAR State Conference and the upcoming NSDAR Continental Congress in Washington, DC.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

