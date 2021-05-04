Museum to host Antique Appraisal event

“What is it worth?”

Do you have an old object, an antique or a family heirloom that you want to know more about? We may have a solution for you.

The Champaign County Historical Museum is hosting an Antiques Appraisal Fair between 6 and 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19.

The event is one of two fundraisers that help support museum operations. Freshwater Farms of Ohio and the Historical Society are sponsoring this event.

Advance tickets are $20 each and available at local Urbana banks, the Chamber of Commerce and at the museum located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. Tickets may also be purchased on the evening of the event for $25 each.

For the price of admission guests will receive a verbal appraisal for one item from one of the appraisers. (Current CCHS members may have two objects appraised). In addition, there will be a complementary wine and cheese bistro hosted by Freshwater Farms of Ohio.

There will be four appraisers at the event. The first appraiser highlighted is Greg Shipley.

Shipley has been a passionate collector of early Americana and Native American artifacts for over 50 years. He is an avid amateur archaeologist and his favorite part of collecting is hunting for artifacts in the field. Shipley is looking forward to the Appraisal fair and helping you know what your prized possession is worth.

Early Americana items include relics from the Colonial era through the Federal era (1620-1820). Native American artifacts include stone and flint arrowheads and cutting implements, trade goods, tomahawks, beads and wampum.

The second appraiser highlighted is Dan Fawcett of Cable. Fawcett has been a collector, trader, picker and subject matter expert on antiques and collectibles for more than 40 years. He is well known to most dealers in the region and his opinion on antiques is frequently sought by the Ohio History Connection. His has a lifetime of knowledge of Logan, Clark and Champaign County artifacts. Fawcett is looking forward to the Appraisal fair and helping you know what your prized possession is worth.

The other appraisers will be featured in an upcoming article.

The Historical Museum hopes you will participate in this event and help support our operations.

Dan Fawcett is one of the appraisers scheduled to appear at the May 19 event at the Champaign County Historical Museum. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/05/web1_Dan_Fawcett.jpg Dan Fawcett is one of the appraisers scheduled to appear at the May 19 event at the Champaign County Historical Museum. Submitted photos Greg Shipley is one of the appraisers scheduled to appear at the May 19 event at the Champaign County Historical Museum. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/05/web1_Greg_Shipley.jpg Greg Shipley is one of the appraisers scheduled to appear at the May 19 event at the Champaign County Historical Museum. Submitted photos

By Rob Pollock

Rob Pollock is a volunteer with the Champaign County Historical Society.

