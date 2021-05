On Sunday, April 11, Darby Creek Swine held our 4th meeting at the park. We talked about QA cards. We also talked about performance pig weigh-in dates and quality assurance. We did skillathon activities.

On Sunday, May 2 Darby Creek Swine had its 5th meeting at the park. We discussed community service projects, skillathon dates and performance pig weigh in dates. We also did skillathon dates. Our next meeting is on Sunday, May 23.

Haley Alty