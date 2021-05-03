Mercy receives grant from MHDAS

As communities across the nation continue to see an increased need for behavioral health and addiction services, Mercy Health’s REACH (Recovery, Education, Advocacy, Care and Hope) program recently received two grants from the Mental Health and Recovery Board in Clark County as well as the Mental Health Board in Champaign County, specifically for the Medication-Assisted Treatment – Vivitrol program for opiate addiction.

A monthly injection that is used as medication sobriety support treatment for those battling an opiate and alcohol addiction, has been available to Mercy Health REACH since 2015.

Mental Health, Drug, Alcohol Service Board of Logan & Champaign Counties received $1,110,000 in funds from the Ohio State Opiate Response program. Mercy REACH was awarded $15,000 of those funds for the use of Vivitrol treatment for Champaign County residents participating in Mercy REACH program.

Previously funded by the United Way, the grant dollars from the local health agencies will be able to provide these injections at no charge for those needing financial assistance or without insurance.

“We are extremely grateful for the commitment of our local mental health and recovery boards in supporting programs,” said Sheri Haines, MA, LPC, LICDC-CS, manager of Mercy Health REACH. “We have seen great success in using Vivitrol as part of one’s overall treatment plan and now, we can once again offer the injection to those who may not have the ability to afford it.”

The Mercy Health REACH program offers adult and adolescent alcohol, drug and tobacco treatment programs. Outpatient and intensive outpatient program (IOP) to include individual counseling and group therapy, detoxification, case management/navigation, tobacco smoking cessation, adolescent educational programming, and community education. Mercy Health REACH is a non-for-profit program accepting most major insurances, Medicare, Medicaid, sliding-fee and for eligible clients no charge care.

Anyone struggling with substance use and seeking help can contact the Mercy Health REACH program at 937-390-5338 for Springfield office, or 937-653-3001 Urbana office for assistance.

Information from Mercy Health.

