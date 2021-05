Hometown Bargains opens in Urbana

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Saturday, May 1 for Hometown Bargains located at 1637 E. U.S. Route 36, Urbana. Hometown Bargains is a wholesale pallets and liquidation retail store. Hours of operation are Mon. & Tues. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Wed. 10 a.m. -5 p.m. (online sales), Thur. & Fri. closed, Sat. & Sun. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Pictured left to right: Rodney Wolfe, Michelle Smith, Maverick Geer, Miles Geer, Justin Geer (owner), Heidi Geer (owner), Marlee Geer, Hannah Smith, Marcia Bailey, Cierra Marchal, and Rachel Casey.

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Saturday, May 1 for Hometown Bargains located at 1637 E. U.S. Route 36, Urbana. Hometown Bargains is a wholesale pallets and liquidation retail store. Hours of operation are Mon. & Tues. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Wed. 10 a.m. -5 p.m. (online sales), Thur. & Fri. closed, Sat. & Sun. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Pictured left to right: Rodney Wolfe, Michelle Smith, Maverick Geer, Miles Geer, Justin Geer (owner), Heidi Geer (owner), Marlee Geer, Hannah Smith, Marcia Bailey, Cierra Marchal, and Rachel Casey. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/05/web1_bargains.jpg The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Saturday, May 1 for Hometown Bargains located at 1637 E. U.S. Route 36, Urbana. Hometown Bargains is a wholesale pallets and liquidation retail store. Hours of operation are Mon. & Tues. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Wed. 10 a.m. -5 p.m. (online sales), Thur. & Fri. closed, Sat. & Sun. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Pictured left to right: Rodney Wolfe, Michelle Smith, Maverick Geer, Miles Geer, Justin Geer (owner), Heidi Geer (owner), Marlee Geer, Hannah Smith, Marcia Bailey, Cierra Marchal, and Rachel Casey. Submitted photo