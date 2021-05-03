ODOT reports local road projects

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the following road projects in Champaign County:
-U.S. 68 Pavement Repairs – Expect single lane closures on U.S. 68, in each direction, between Grimes Avenue and Ricketts Road, through Friday, May 14, at 7:30 a.m. for pavement repairs. One lane of traffic will be open in the work zone.
-U.S. 36 Waterline Installation – Expect lane restrictions on U.S. 36 in Urbana, between Jefferson Avenue and Berwick Drive, through June 30. The contractor will be installing a new waterline. There will be a 10-foot lane width. Traffic will be maintained. This is a city of Urbana project.
-State Route 296 Resurfacing – Expect lane restrictions on S.R. 296, in each direction, between S.R. 29 and S.R. 245, from Monday, May 10, through Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The contractor will be resurfacing S.R. 296. There will be flaggers in the work zone to help maintain traffic.
-State Route 54 Resurfacing – Expect lane restrictions on S.R. 54, in each direction, between Clark/Champaign County Line and S.R. 4, from Monday, May 10, through Thursday, July 1, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The contractor will be resurfacing S.R. 54. There will be flaggers in the work zone to help maintain traffic.
Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.