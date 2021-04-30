PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Tom, who is so ready to meet you. This handsome orange & white 5-year-old neutered male cat with beautiful golden eyes is friendly, gets along with other cats and loves attention. He has no problem with being picked up. Tom would do great in just about any home. Come meet him in the Cattery at PAWS.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Tom is a friendly 5-year-old feline up for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_PawsCat-4.jpg Tom is a friendly 5-year-old feline up for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.