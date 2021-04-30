Learn to laugh off stress

“Humor as a Stress Buster” is a free, small-group, online workshop from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, by presenter Kathy Kilpatrick, who is a speech pathologist focused on geriatric life-enhancement. Registration is requested by May 17 on the Area Agency on Aging website, https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/, or by contacting Kelsey Haus by email (khaus@info4seniors.org) or phone (937-341-3020). The workshop link will be provided before the date.

Presenter will be Kathy Kilpatrick, a Speech-Language Pathologist and Memory Fitness/Brain Health Specialist focused on Geriatric Life Enhancement. She is also a motivational speaker and author who developed the Communication Connection website and programming.

This is a small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is limited. Not familiar with Zoom? Join a brief orientation session at 9:30 a.m. before the presentation begins.

_____

This workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity – an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.